Flames Nazem Kadri selected to all-star game

Nazem Kadri will need to pop out for some sunscreen in the coming days.

That's because the 32-year-old Flames centre, who's enjoying a stellar start to his Calgary career, will head to Florida in the first week of February to play in the NHL all-star game.

Kadri was one of 32 players – one from each team – selected to participate in a weekend of skills competitions and the all-star game on Feb.4.

Twelve additional players – two skaters and one goalie for each of four different teams – will be selected via fan votes, which end Jan. 17.

It's the second all-star game selection for Kadri, who was one of the final players voted onto the team last year.

The selection of Kadri to represent the Flames made perfect hockey sense to head coach Darryl Sutter.

"He's got a winning pedigree," Sutter said in a Friday morning press conference. "Loves to play the game. Good teammate. Good person. It's nice to see individual accolades after you've won a championship."

Kadri said, "(I'm) very excited to represent the team and head to the all-star game. You know, it's in Florida, so that's not a bad touch.

"It's flattering really," he added, "I mean obviously to be acknowledged as an NHL all-star is something you can keep on your resume. You know, (I'm) just very privileged and humbled by the nod."

There's also a movement underway among Flames fans to try and get Milan Lucic voted into the all-star game and it appears the big forward approves. Lucic took to social media and said, "Vote me in."

As far as the skills competition goes, the only thing Kadri is ruling out is the fastest skater competition.

"I don't want to be pulling a hamstring going as fast as I can," he said.

Former Flames Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk were both named to the all-star team. So was Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar.

The Flames take on the Islanders Friday night at the Saddledome.