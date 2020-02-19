CALGARY -- Calgary Flames players, coaches and alumni, along with a few local celebrities, will face off against more than 400 participants to see who holds 'em and who folds 'em at the 15th annual Flames Ambassadors’ Celebrity Poker Tournament at Cowboys Casino.

The Wednesday evening event is sold out and participants will play to win the celebrity at their table’s jersey, which will then be autographed and personalized.

The event will also feature raffles and a live and silent auction.

More than $5.1 million has been raised over the last 14 years for the Flames Foundation, which aims to improve the lives of southern Albertans through support of health and wellness, education and grassroots sports programs.

More information is available online.