Flames recall 2 Wranglers as Ritchie goes on injured reserve

Calgary Wrangler forwards Jakob Pelletier and Walker Duehr were recalled by the Calgary Flames Saturday. The team also placed Brett Ritchie on injured reserve.

The Wranglers also announced that due to high ticket demand for Sunday's game against the Bakersfield Condors, they're opening restricted sections on the east side of the second level of the Saddledome.

Hey Herd! Due to high demand for tickets, we will be opening additional sections at the 'Dome for tomorrow's game against Bakersfield.



Details: https://t.co/DQviLjPKjX — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) January 7, 2023

The Wranglers also called up three players from Rapid City Saturday: forward Rory Kerins, forward Ilya Nikolaev and forward Matt Marcinew to replace Pelletier and Duehr in the lineup.

🚨 Roster update:



The following players have been recalled from Rapid City (ECHL):



- (F) Rory Kerins

- (F) Ilya Nikolaev

- (F) Matt Marcinew pic.twitter.com/d7LW0crURX — Calgary Wranglers (@AHLWranglers) January 7, 2023

Puck drop is at 1 p.m. Sunday.