    • Flames sign defenceman Mark Pysyk to replace departed Zadorov

    The Calgary Flames announced the signing of defenceman Mark Pysyk Saturday (Photo: X@CalgaryFlames) The Calgary Flames announced the signing of defenceman Mark Pysyk Saturday (Photo: X@CalgaryFlames)

    The Calgary Flames filled the hole in their lineup left by the departure of defenceman Nikita Zadorov Saturday, signing Mark Pysyk to a one-year, two-way $750,000 contract.

    Pysyk, a Sherwood Park native, has played eight games for the Wilk-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League this season.

    Pysyk played 68 games for the Buffalo Sabres in 2021-22, and has played 521 total games over the course of his career with Buffalo, Florida and Dallas.

    The Flames traded unrestricted free agent Zadorov to Vancouver earlier this week. Saturday night, Zadorov returns to the Saddledome to make his Canucks' debut.

    It's also the Flames annual Indigenous Celebration game. Game time is 8 p.m.

