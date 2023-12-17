Flames snap four-game skid by beating Bolts 4-2
Yegor Sharangovich continued his hot streak on Saturday.
Sharangovich scored for the fifth consecutive game as the Calgary Flames snapped a four-game winless skid with a 4-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning.
“When I get the chance to take a shot, I try to shoot and try to score, and if you shoot it three, four times in a game, maybe one shot will go for a goal,” said the quiet-spoken Belarusian.
With six goals during his career-best streak, Sharangovich is up to 11 on the season, which leads the team. The right-winger was acquired from New Jersey during the summer in a trade that sent Tyler Toffoli to the Devils.
“The city, we really love it,” said Sharangovich, who signed a two-year contract extension after he arrived in Calgary. “Our family, it's a really good city for us. And the team, too. Good teammates, good staff, everything is good."
After a scoreless first period, Calgary took the lead for good when they erupted for three goals in the opening seven minutes of the second.
“The second period, I think, was maybe our best period of the year,” said Flames coach Ryan Huska. “We controlled the play, we were smart with the puck, and we had a lot of zone time in that period.”
Greer got the barrage started at 2:30 picking the top corner on Andrei Vasilevskiy's glove side from just inside the top of the faceoff circle.
At 6:17, MacKenzie Weegar made it 2-0 ripping a slap shot through a crowd that clattered just inside the far goalpost.
“Probably our best period of the year,” Weegar agreed. “We were moving the puck quick, we were grinding the D down, the D were jumping up, we were breaking the puck out well, I thought we checked hard, we were on the good side of the puck.”
Weegar's eighth goal ties him for second in goals by a defenceman, one back of leader Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks.
“I'm honestly just happy I'm contributing,” Weegar added. “It's coming. Every game right now, I gotta let it ride a little bit. I'm just trying to be a threat out there.”
Just 43 seconds after that and with the crowd at the Scotiabank Saddledome still buzzing, Sharangovich scored the eventual game-winner off a lethal one-timer blasting Jordan Oesterle's centring pass past the besieged Lightning goaltender.
Tampa Bay finally solved Dan Vladar at 4:10 of the third period when Kucherov was first to a puck along the end boards and zipped a pass to an uncovered Brayden Point in front, who scored his 14th goal.
Ninety seconds later, Stamkos ripped his 15th goal past Vladar to draw the visitors to within one.
But quashing the comeback bid at 11:42 was Connor Zary on a brilliant individual effort. Picking up the puck inside his own blue line, the rookie skated down the left wing and despite having Brandon Hagel draped all over him, squeezed a shot past Vasilevskiy from a sharp angle.
“(Nazem Kadri), a couple of shifts before that, was telling me 'take the puck north, take the puck north' so that was in the back of my head,” said Zary, who has points in four consecutive games.
Calgary (12-14-5) was back home after a disappointing 0-1-2 road trip through Colorado, Vegas and Minnesota in which they blew third-period leads in all three games.
LEFT POINTS ON TABLE: COOPER
Tampa Bay (14-13-5) went 2-3-0 on their five-game road trip.
"I'm disappointed in the road trip. You come out here, it's a long way to go and a lot of days to come out with four points. I think we left points on the table,” said Lightning coach Jon Cooper.
Tampa Bay was outscored 12-0 in the second period on the road trip.
"Bottom line is we've got to be better as a whole,” said defenceman Victor Hedman, who returned after missing two games with an upper body injury. “It starts with the leaders in this room. It took us two periods to wake up. It's not good enough in this league."
Vladar had 31 stops to get the win and improve to 5-4-2. The Czech was making his second straight start with Jacob Markstrom (fractured finger) still sidelined.
Vasilevskiy had 22 saves to fall to 5-5-0.
“We're not a bad team when we're executing but when we get sloppy in our own end, it's tough. Teams take over,” said Point. “There's skilled guys on the other team. You give them time and space and you give them turnovers and they make you pay and again tonight that's what happened."
NEARING A RETURN
Calgary is on the brink of getting two key veterans back. Both G Jacob Markstrom (fractured finger), sidelined for the past six games, and D Chris Tanev (upper body), who missed his third game, skated on Saturday and coach Ryan Huska says they could return to action on Monday.
CAREER BESTS
Two Flames equalled personal bests for goals and both did it in less than half the number of games. Weegar's eighth goal equals his output with the Florida Panthers in 80 games last season. Greer's fifth goal in his 30th game tied his output with the Boston Bruins in 61 games last season.
UP NEXT
Lightning: Open a brief two-game homestand on Tuesday against the St. Louis Blue.
Flames: Host the Florida Panthers on Monday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 16, 2023.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trump quotes Putin to call Biden 'threat to democracy,' reiterates anti-immigrant rhetoric at New Hampshire rally
Former President Donald Trump on Saturday quoted Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack President Joe Biden as a 'threat to democracy' and doubled down on language condemned for its ties to White supremacist rhetoric, saying at a campaign event in New Hampshire that immigrants are 'poisoning the blood of our country.'
Feasibility of two-state solution has increased since Israel-Hamas war started: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she believes a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict is more possible to achieve now than before the Israel-Hamas war began more than two months ago.
Storm drenches Florida before heading up East Coast
A storm dumped up to five inches (12.7 centimetres) of rain across Florida, flooding streets and causing the cancellation of boat parades and other holiday celebrations before moving up the East Coast on Sunday.
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
Israel's government faced local protests and calls for a ceasefire from some of its closest European allies on Sunday after a series of shootings, including of three hostages who were waving a white flag, added to mounting concerns about its conduct in the 10-week-old war in Gaza.
'Smoke screen': Canadian airlines use NDAs to keep a lid on passenger settlements
Colleen Dafoe was at the Halifax airport last December with her husband and daughter when WestJet told her their trip was cancelled. Only after she launched the legal action did a lawyer offer to pay them the full amount -- if they signed a non-disclosure agreement.
Pope Francis deplores Israeli killings of civilians at Gaza church
Pope Francis on Sunday again suggested Israel was using 'terrorism' tactics in Gaza, deploring the reported killing by the Israeli military of two Christian women who had taken refuge in a church complex.
Luton Town player Tom Lockyer 'responsive' after suffering cardiac arrest on pitch
Luton Town captain Tom Lockyer is 'thankfully responsive' after suffering a cardiac arrest on the pitch during the Premier League game against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, his club announced.
Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens. It’s $2,000 gold bars
Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.
Canadian man loses $2K after booking trip through fake travel website
A Canadian man is out over $2,200 after booking a trip to Brazil through a fraudulent travel website.
Edmonton
-
Panthers pounce on Oilers for impressive 5-1 win
The Florida Panthers rediscovered their scoring touch on Saturday.
-
'Our people are in need': Camp trailers serve as temporary shelters at former Sands Hotel housing project
A housing and support centre at the former Sands Hotel on Fort Road is about to get a lot bigger, but some neighbours are upset about it, claiming they haven't been properly consulted.
-
'We've got a long ways to go': Local business counting on donations to stay open
A local skate park is hoping for a Christmas miracle.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mortgage broker fined $50K, suspended 3 months for 'misleading' applications
A B.C. mortgage broker has agreed to pay more than $50,000 to a professional regulator after admitting to submitting "misleading" applications to lenders.
-
'It's just been phenomenal': B.C. non-profits facing growing demand
Some Metro Vancouver non-profits are seeing a surge in demand before the holidays that’s outpacing previous years.
-
2 dead after single-vehicle crash near Nanaimo campground
Two people are dead after a serious single-vehicle crash in a rural area in southwestern Nanaimo Saturday.
Atlantic
-
Homeless man dies after alleged overdose at Halifax encampment
A man died from an alleged overdose outside a tent just steps from Halifax’s city hall on Friday.
-
N.B.’s rent bank sees over 200 applicants in first 3 days
New Brunswick’s department of social development confirms they’ve received over 200 applicants for its three-day-old rent bank program.
-
Police locate body near vehicle belonging to missing Cape Breton man
Cape Breton police located a body in a remote area off Birch Point Road in South Cove, N.S, on Saturday.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. mortgage broker fined $50K, suspended 3 months for 'misleading' applications
A B.C. mortgage broker has agreed to pay more than $50,000 to a professional regulator after admitting to submitting "misleading" applications to lenders.
-
'Near-zero visibility': Fog advisory in effect Saturday night for Greater Victoria, Malahat
Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a fog advisory for Greater Victoria and the Malahat Highway, saying "near-zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring."
-
2 dead after single-vehicle crash near Nanaimo campground
Two people are dead after a serious single-vehicle crash in a rural area in southwestern Nanaimo Saturday.
Toronto
-
Nanalan' is taking over TikTok decades after the show aired. Here's the story behind that wonderful girl
Could she be any cuter? A three-year-old puppet and her nana, popular among Canadian youth two decades ago, are taking over TikTok, and perhaps proving once again that Mona is a wonderful girl.
-
No injuries reported following Toronto restaurant fire
No injuries have been reported in the aftermath of a commercial fire at a restaurant in Toronto’s Davenport neighbourhood.
-
3-vehicle collision on the QEW seriously injures 1 person: OPP
A three-vehicle collision sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries, Ontario Provincial Police say.
Montreal
-
Quebec's electricity ambitions reopen old wounds in Newfoundland and Labrador
As Quebec prepares to ramp up electricity production to meet its ambitious economic goals, the government is trying to extend a power deal that has caused decades of resentment in Newfoundland and Labrador.
-
A bittersweet Christmas for Ukrainian refugees in Montreal
Many Ukrainians who fled the war are getting ready to spend their first Christmas in Montreal, but some say it's difficult to celebrate when they're struggling to make ends meet.
-
Kahnawake's new community-run victims of crime service, a first
Community members in the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community of Kahnawake on Montreal's South Shore who are victims of crime can now access a service for them run by the community's justice system.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa youth facing terrorism charges in alleged plot against Jewish people: RCMP
RCMP say an Ottawa youth has been arrested and charged with terrorism-related offences that allegedly targeted Jewish people.
-
PWHL Ottawa home opener sell-out to set North American attendance record
The sold out home opener for Ottawa's Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) team will set a North American attendance record for pro women's hockey.
-
Official Plan reversal from province potentially holding up some Ottawa applications
Provincial legislation that came about as a result of the Ontario Greenbelt scandal has led to at least two proposed developments in Ottawa potentially being stalled.
Kitchener
-
Man with axe arrested after disturbance in Kitchener
Police arrested a man after a disturbance involving an axe at a Kitchener residence Saturday evening.
-
WRPS cleared of wrongdoing in SIU investigation
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has been cleared of wrongdoing after a man’s arm was broken during an arrest last year.
-
Pedestrian seriously hurt in Kitchener crash
A pedestrian was seriously hurt in a crash in Kitchener on Sunday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman, 86, knits scarves to help homeless residents beat the cold
Eighty-six-year-old Eleanor George spent the last six years knitting scarves for people in need.
-
Local restaurant launches fundraiser to support small business owner
A local restaurant that hasn't even opened yet is launching a fundraiser to support a fellow small business owner.
-
Renovated housing units open in Saskatoon
Some Saskatoon families will have access to newly renovated affordable housing units in the Westmount neighbourhood.
Northern Ontario
-
Court rules against outed Elliot Lake mayor’s appeal
A court has dismissed an appeal filed by Elliot Lake's Chris Patrie, who wanted to overturn a lower court decision that saw him removed from the mayor's office earlier this year.
-
'Smoke screen': Canadian airlines use NDAs to keep a lid on passenger settlements
Colleen Dafoe was at the Halifax airport last December with her husband and daughter when WestJet told her their trip was cancelled. Only after she launched the legal action did a lawyer offer to pay them the full amount -- if they signed a non-disclosure agreement.
-
One dead in fatal ATV crash on Manitoulin Island
A 28-year-old from Espanola was killed in a single-vehicle ATV crash on Perivale Road on Manitoulin Island on Friday afternoon, provincial police say.
Winnipeg
-
‘We opened the door and it was gone’: Porch piracy problems pick up during holidays
Police and postal services are sounding the alarm over a scheme that could hijack holiday plans.
-
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
Israel's government faced local protests and calls for a ceasefire from some of its closest European allies on Sunday after a series of shootings, including of three hostages who were waving a white flag, added to mounting concerns about its conduct in the 10-week-old war in Gaza.
-
Police searching for suspects after teen killed in Graham Avenue stabbing
Winnipeg police are searching for suspects in the city's latest homicide.
Regina
-
Regina woman charged after allegedly stealing taxi and driving through Cornwall Centre
A 32-year-old woman is facing a slew of charges after allegedly leading police on a chase through Regina's downtown core — ending inside the Cornwall Centre.
-
House fire in central Regina under investigation
Regina fire crews are investigating following a short blaze at a home in one of the city's central neighbourhoods.
-
Regina city council yet to approve operating budget, deliberations continue Monday
After three days of deliberations, Regina city council has yet to approve the operating budget for 2024.