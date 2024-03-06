Flames trade Noah Hanifin to Golden Knights

The Calgary Flames are trading defenceman Noah Hanifin to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Flames issued a release Wednesday night, making official a move reported by multiple TSN Insiders earlier in the afternoon and evening.

The organization said it "acquired a conditional first-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, a conditional third-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft and defenceman Daniil Miromanov from Vegas in exchange for Noah Hanifin in a three-way deal involving Philadelphia."

It also said it will retain 50 per cent of Hanifin’s salary.

"It was extremely important to us to ensure this deal featured a first-round draft pick, and a third-round pick that has the potential to become a second-round selection," said Flames general manager Craig Conroy.

"Additionally, we have been tracking Daniil the past couple of seasons and we are pleased to have been able to ensure he was a part of this trade.

"He has good size at 6'4" with good skating ability and speed. He commands a heavy shot, makes quick plays and we are excited about his offensive upside. At the AHL level, he has been dominant in creating offence as a defenceman and we anticipate that to translate to the NHL."

TSN's Chris Johnston had earlier confirmed Hanifin was heading to Vegas in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday afternoon.

Can confirm that Noah Hanifin is heading to #VGK. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 6, 2024

Darren Dreger also reported a contract extension was in the works for Hanifin with Vegas.

VGK and Calgary Flames completing a trade to send Hanifin to Vegas. Contract extension also in the works. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 6, 2024

Miromanov has suited up in four games with the Golden Knights this season and five with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights.

Vegas signed the 26-year-old Russian as a free agent in March 2021.

Hanifin was originally dealt to Calgary by the Carolina Hurricanes in June 2018 alongside also recently traded forward Elias Lindholm.

The 27-year-old American was drafted fifth overall by the Hurricanes in 2015.