Flood concerns and downed trees: Calgary cleans up after storms

The City of Calgary provided an update on its ongoing response to river flood concerns and wind gusts that toppled large trees earlier this week.

Mayor Jyoti Gondek addressed the situation Thursday morning alongside Sue Henry, the chief of Calgary Emergency Management Agency, as well as Francois Bouchart, director of water resources.

Significant rainfall early in the week led to concerns the Bow and Elbow rivers might breach their banks. As the rain subsided, strong wind gusts brought down trees and caused power outages throughout the city.

