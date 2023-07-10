Food rescue organization launches app to reduce food waste in Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE -

A food rescue organization is hoping to reduce the amount of food being thrown out in Lethbridge.

The Leftovers Foundation rescues food from grocery stores, hotels and restaurants, directing it to service agencies in the community.

"So, Leftovers rescues food that would otherwise be thrown away and we get it just in time to redirect it to some of our vulnerable neighbours," said Katarina Meyer, the foundation's co-ordinator for Lethbridge.

Food donors can log onto the Rescue Food app to say what food they have.

Service agencies can then choose what items to take and volunteer drivers are assigned to pick up and deliver the food at no cost.

"We're hoping to really meet the needs of donors and service agencies by taking the stress off of them and doing that work for them," Meyer said.

The foundation helps keep fresh food out of the garbage and delivers it to those who are in need of assistance.

"They've connected with the existing programs here, so we don't see it as a duplication, but as an actual help in maximizing the resources that are available in our community," said Danielle McIntyre, executive director of the Interfaith Food Bank.

The foundation currently operates in Calgary, Edmonton and Winnipeg, with Lethbridge and Red Deer recently being added to the list.

The foundation was able to rescue more than 500,000 pounds of food in 2022, according to Meyer.

With rising inflation and a record number of people using food banks in Alberta, McIntyre says the more help they can get, the better.

"We're seeing about a 42 per cent increase over this time last year and our numbers keep going up," McIntyre said.

"Whereas we usually do see them come down in the summertime, so we are concerned that we aren't going to be able to meet the need through the summer and then for the rest of the year as well, so any little bit of we can get, we are grateful for."

Meyer says the foundation's mission is to reduce food waste and prevent greenhouse gas emissions.

"Rescuing food helps not only put good food in the hands of those who need it the most, but it also helps our environment by reducing CO2 emissions and keeping that food out of the landfills," Meyer added.

Meyer hopes to get more businesses and restaurants to take part in the program and use the app.

People interested in rescuing or donating food can contact Meyer at Katarina@RescueFood.ca or visit https://rescuefood.ca/.