CALGARY -- Holly Ellsworth-Clark disappeared a day after calling her family frightened, and leaving her mother a voicemail saying she was on the run from two men.

The 27 year-old, Calgary-born musician was last seen on the afternoon of Jan. 11 in Hamilton, Ont., where she had been living since October.

Her parents and several friends have flown from Calgary to Hamilton to join the search.

According to Hamilton police, Holly Ellsworth-Clark was distraught and not properly dressed for the winter weather and they are concerned for her well-being.

Hamilton Police are conducting a ground search for missing person Holly Ellsworth-Clark. There will be a heavy police presence in the area of Sanford Avenue North in #HamOnt. Area residents are encouraged to check backyards and sheds. Anyone with video surveillance is also ... — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) January 15, 2020

Family and friends say the behaviour is out of character for the sweet, outgoing young woman.

"She's the kind of person, when you meet her, you instantly feel like you're her friend," said Andrea Lllewellyn, a friend of Ellsworth-Clark's from Calgary who is currently in Hamilton to assist with the search. "Very ambitious — musically, with her career — and always working to improve herself."

Ellsworth-Clark was a decorated wrestler with the University of Calgary Dinos — winning three gold medals and one silver medal — before graduating from the university in 2016.

Ellsworth-Clark first departed Calgary for Toronto, then Hamilton, in pursuit of a career in music. She played open mic events and worked remotely for a Calgary condo management company.

More to come…