Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi considers Alberta NDP leadership

Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi will announce whether he’s going to run for leader of the Alberta NDP.

His office said the announcement would be made a 1 p.m. on Monday.

Rachel Notley announced in January she would step down as leader, as soon as her replacement is chosen.

According to Elections Alberta, five people have officially announced their candidacy.

They include MLAs Kathleen Ganley, Rakhi Pancholi, Sarah Hoffman and Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse and Alberta Federation of Labour president Gil McGowan.

All candidates must register before Friday.

Voting for the new leader will begin May 22 and a new leader will be named June 22.

NDP members are allowed to vote for the leader online, by mail or over the phone.

Voters must have an active membership as of April 22.

Any Albertan 14 years old or more can become a party member.