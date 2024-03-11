Former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi running for Alberta NDP leadership

Former Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi has officially announced he is running to be the leader of the Alberta NDP.

Nenshi announced his campaign on Monday afternoon, in a video posted to social media.

Hi, I’m Naheed Nenshi. I’m running to be the leader of Alberta’s NDP and the next premier of this province.



I can’t do this without your support. Visit https://t.co/OqpFCojIcF to buy a membership and sign up as a supporter.



We can do this. Together. For Alberta. For all of us. pic.twitter.com/PjWUxnwhhT — Naheed Nenshi (@nenshi) March 11, 2024

He highlighted housing, affordability and health care as some of the key issues facing Albertans.

“Albertans deserve a smart, capable government that focuses on the values and priorities we all share,” Nenshi said, in a press release.

“We need a government that focuses on prosperity and opportunity. On affordability and fairness. On our healthcare and education. On working to prevent the impacts of fire, flood and drought.”

Nenshi served as Calgary’s mayor for 11 years.

Rachel Notley announced in January she would step down as leader, as soon as her replacement is chosen.

According to Elections Alberta, five people have officially announced their candidacy.

They include MLAs Kathleen Ganley, Rakhi Pancholi, Sarah Hoffman and Jodi Calahoo Stonehouse and Alberta Federation of Labour president Gil McGowan.

All candidates must register before Friday.

Voting for the new leader will begin May 22 and a new leader will be named June 22.

NDP members are allowed to vote for the leader online, by mail or over the phone.

Voters must have an active membership as of April 22.

Any Albertan 14 years old or more can become a party member.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come...