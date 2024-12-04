Former Calgary police officer wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a former officer they say used police resources to contact women he met while on duty.

The Calgary Police Service says Brett Singer, 51, is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breach of trust and misuse of a computer system.

"It is believed that between 2008 and 2023, the officer engaged in personal relationships with numerous women with whom he had initial contact through calls-for-service or police-related matters. It is alleged that the officer used police databases for a personal purpose to find and engage in further contact with the women, outside of his policing duties," the CPS said in a release.

Police began an investigating into Singer's activities in July 2023 and, when evidence was found, he was suspended with pay in January.

During the investigation, Singer was suspended again in September after which he resigned from the CPS.

Officials believe he left Canada after quitting his job and has not returned.

CPS Chief Mark Neufeld said the incidents involving Singer are "a serious situation" that harms the credibility of all police officers in Calgary.

"This was a CPS officer – someone who held a position of authority, someone you should have been able to trust," he said in a news release.

"We have zero tolerance for these behaviours by police officers and will take every measure to protect the public and to hold those who engage in these activities to full account."

Singer, who served 16 years with the CPS, is described as 183 centimetres (6') tall, 95 kilograms (210 pounds) with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone who believes they may have had inappropriate contact with a police officer is encouraged to report the incident to the CPS professional standards section online or by calling 403-428-5904.