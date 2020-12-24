CALGARY -- A former Calgary soccer player has received an invitation to attend Team Canada's training camp, slated to start Jan. 2021.

Joel Waterman's call-up to Team Canada's training camp came Wednesday afternoon, making him one of 11 players receiving their first invitation.

Waterman made a splash with Cavalry FC, leading defensive players in successful passes per 90 minutes of play with 48.36—13 more than the league average.

The Langley, B.C. native took to Twitter to celebrate the news of the call-up.

"Humbled and honoured for my first national team call up," Waterman wrote about the national team announcement.

Humbled and honoured for my first national team call up�������� Thank you for all the messages and support! Representing for all the ones that have been looked over. Bet on yourself. — Joel Waterman (@16Waterman) December 24, 2020

Waterman played for Cavalry FC in their inaugural season before being sold to a Major League Soccer (MLS) team, the Montreal Impact.

The sale to Montreal was historic, making 23-year-old the first player in the Canadian Premier League to be sold to a MLS team.

The defenseman made his MLS debut in Feb. 2020 in a CONCACAF Champions League match, and made 10 appearances with the team.

Waterman is also a former member of Canada Soccer's national training centre program in B.C.

Other Calgarians invited to the camp include Samuel Adekugbe who was raised in Calgary and currently plays for a Norwegian professional team.

Adekugbe's younger brother Elijah currently plays for Cavalry FC.

The January camp marks the return of Canada's men's national team ahead of the 2021 season.