Former Flame Jay Bouwmeester retires after 17 NHL seasons
Published Monday, January 11, 2021 9:49PM MST Last Updated Monday, January 11, 2021 10:03PM MST
CALGARY -- Former Calgary Flames defenceman Jay Bouwmeester announced his retirement Monday after 17 seasons in the NHL.
Bouwmeester, who was born in Edmonton, won the Stanley Cup with the St. Louis Blues in 2019, but in 2020, experienced a cardiac episode that pretty much marked the conclusion of his career.
Tributes poured in on Twitter for Bouwmeester from across the hockey world.
