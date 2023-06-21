Former Flames goalie Mike Vernon to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Mike Vernon was announced on Wednesday as joining the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2023. Two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender Mike Vernon was announced on Wednesday as joining the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2023.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

MPs taking 'positive' steps towards House rising as early as tonight

The House of Commons is on the verge of rising for the summer, as early as tonight. Government House Leader Mark Holland said that with all sides seemingly ready to adjourn they are 'nearing the conclusion' of the spring sitting, but discussions are continuing on Parliament Hill as on when adjournment will happen.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina