Former Flames goalie Mike Vernon to be inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame

Calgary's own Mike Vernon is headed to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The two-time Stanley Cup-winning goaltender was announced on Wednesday as joining the Class of 2023.

Vernon, born and raised in Calgary, won the Stanley Cup with the Flames in the 1988-89 season and the Detroit Red Wings in the 1996-97 season.

He won the William M. Jennings trophy in 1995-96, as well as the Conn Smythe trophy in 1996-97.

A day Mike Vernon will never forget.

Drafted into the NHL in 1981 by his hometown team, Vernon won 389 games over 19 seasons of minding net for the Flames, the Red Wings, the San Jose Sharks and the Florida Panthers.

He finished his NHL career where he started it-- with the Flames.

Congratulations were quickly sent out from the Calgary Flames and Flames Alumni Twitter accounts on Wednesday.

VERNY GOT THE CALL FROM THE HALL!



Congratulations Mike, absolutely deserved! https://t.co/bUoz7fmgtc — Flames Alumni (@AlumniFlames) June 21, 2023

Mike got the call from the Hall

Along with Vernon, the Class of 2023 includes players Tom Barrasso, Henrik Lundqvist, Caroline Ouellette and Pierre Turgeon, as well as builders Ken Hitchcock and Pierre Lacroix.

The Hockey Hall of Fame's Induction Weekend event is set for November in Toronto.