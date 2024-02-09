CALGARY
Calgary

    • Former southern Alberta teacher sentenced to 3 years for sexual exploitation of student

    Rebecca Lynn McCubbin, 27, of Medicine Hat, was sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a young person. (Eagle Butte High School/Facebook) Rebecca Lynn McCubbin, 27, of Medicine Hat, was sentenced to 3 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual exploitation of a young person. (Eagle Butte High School/Facebook)
    A former southern Alberta teacher has been sentenced to three years behind bars for sexually exploiting a student.

    Rebecca McCubbin pleaded guilty at the start of what was supposed to be a week-long trial.

    She admitted to six intimacy occasions between her and the student starting in January 2021.

    At the time, McCubbin was a teacher at Eagle Butte High School in Dunmore, Alta.

    Along with the prison sentence, McCubbin has been ordered to register her DNA.

