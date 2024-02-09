Former southern Alberta teacher sentenced to 3 years for sexual exploitation of student

A former southern Alberta teacher has been sentenced to three years behind bars for sexually exploiting a student.

Rebecca McCubbin pleaded guilty at the start of what was supposed to be a week-long trial.

She admitted to six intimacy occasions between her and the student starting in January 2021.

At the time, McCubbin was a teacher at Eagle Butte High School in Dunmore, Alta.

Along with the prison sentence, McCubbin has been ordered to register her DNA.