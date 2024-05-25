Former Stampeder memorialized at Stamps game

Friends and family of Bruce Covernton held a barbeque in the parking lot of McMahon Stadium on Saturday to honour his legacy.

Covernton was a tackle for the Stampeders and was selected first overall in the 1992 college draft. He was voted the west's top rookie that year, and top offensive lineman in 1993. He was part of the Grey Cup championship teams in 1992 and 1998.

Now there is a new memorial fund started in his name.

“We’re already over $20,000 raised,” said Rob Cote, organizer. “We would love to keep fundraising for that. We’re hoping to get to our goal of $40,000 for an endowment that will last in Bruce’s honour forever to give scholarships to student athletes.”

Stamps fans before the game on May 25, 2024

Fans enjoyed Spolumbos sausages and talked about the man they described as larger than life.

“When he has the vision that, it’s not one, it’s not community, it’s not his football alumni role, it’s not his role as a business leader in the city, he had the vision that it’s all, there’s a wholeness to it all,” said Cote.

Covernton was owner and CEO of Champion Staffing in Calgary and was involved in many charities.

He passed away in January at the age of 57.