CALGARY -- Norm Hill, one of the architects of the Calgary Stampeder's victory in the 1948 Grey Cup game that forever changed the CFL, has passed away at the age of 91.

Hill, a Winnipeg native, played for the Stamps from 1948-50, and then again in 1950. He died January 18, in his sleep.

Hill will always be remembered as the guy who caught the Sleeper Play that led to the Stamp's first touchdown in the 1948 Grey Cup game. That was a play that involved a receiver flopping onto the ground, hoping the opposition would lose sight of him, before having the ball tossed to him.

It was a play that often didn't work in those days, because fans would alert the players to the stunt, but according to Hill's daughter Avery, who lives in Edmonton, in 1948, the Stampeders called it at the same moment Barbara Anne Scott, a famous figure skater, was walking to her seat and so the fans were distracted.

Calgary QB Keith Spaith tossed the ball to Hill, who caught it and made it into the end zone for a touchdown.

The Stamps went on to win the Grey Cup, 12-7, against Ottawa, in the game that basically was the birth of the Grey Cup Festival. That's when hundreds of Stampeders fans rode the train across the country, a future Calgary mayor rode a horse through the lobby of the Royal York Hotel, and a pancake breakfast, Stampede-style, was held on the front steps of Toronto City Hall.

After his football days ended, Hill became a Winnipeg neurosurgeon.