Former Wood-Buffalo MLA Guy Boutilier, 65, dies

The first mayor of the regional municipality of Wood Buffalo has died.

Guy Boutilier was first elected into the position in 1995 for the creation of the municipality.

Originally from Cape Breton, Boutilier became a Fort McMurray city councillor in 1986, and later mayor in 1992.

In 1997, Boutilier became a Conservative MLA and served in the Ralph Klein and Ed Stelmach governments.

He later served in the Wildrose Alliance.

Wood Buffalo mayor Sandy Bowman issued a statement Friday , sayng "Guy leaves behind a remarkable life of public service and an important legacy in Fort McMurray, the Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo and the Province of Alberta."

Premier Danielle Smith praised Boutilier on X, saying he was a "great Albertan".

We lost a great Albertan today.



My friend Guy Boutilier served most honourably as Mayor of Fort McMurray, as a Minister in the Klein government, and was also part of the original Wildrose ‘wolf pack’.



My deepest condolences to his wife Gail, his beautiful family, and all who… pic.twitter.com/BFC6FawkJi — Danielle Smith (@ABDanielleSmith) March 8, 2024

Boutilier was 65.