Fort Calgary rebranded as The Confluence

In an effort to revitalize itself, Fort Calgary is changing its name and logo to reflect more of the history of the location where it sits.

The site, located at the Bow and Elbow Rivers in Calgary, will now be known as The Confluence: Historic Site and Parkland.

"The Confluence is about the coming together of separate entities, identities and histories," said Jennifer Thompson, president of The Confluence.

"The stories of this land are complex. That’s why we engaged Indigenous Peoples, Calgarians, partners, the RCMP, and other key audiences to gather knowledge and perspective. We heard that telling a broader cross-section of history about The Confluence and advancing Truth and Reconciliation was important.

"Today we are officially launching a new name, and taking an important step towards telling the many stories of this land that we call Calgary today."

Fort Calgary will announce its new name and plans for the future on Thursday.

The historic site is looking to revitalize its presence in the community.

“This transformation marks a pivotal juncture in the institution’s rich history, reflecting its commitment to inclusivity, reconciliation and acknowledgment of the past,” a news release said.

Fort Calgary is the birthplace of the City of Calgary and holds significant historical importance to Indigenous Peoples.

The North-West Mounted Police (NWMP) built it in 1875.

Now, the site has educational exhibits, programs and hosts events.

It shares stories of Indigenous history and tradition, the fur trade era, and the NWMP presence on the land.