A Calgary judge has handed down a four year sentence and a 10 year driving prohibition for a man who pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death in connection to a fatal crash on Memorial Drive in 2016.

41-year-old Dale Neisz was charged with a number of driving related offences following a crash on Memorial Drive on July 2, 2016.

A Ford Fusion was speeding eastbound on the roadway when it crashed into a raised median on 5A Street N.W. and rolled onto its roof.

Kanaye Renfrew, 30, was in the front seat and was pronounced dead at the scene. Another woman, who was in the back seat, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Lesley Hansan was in court Friday. She is Renfrew’s sister-in-law.

“To be honest for my family we’re relieved that this process is finished. It’s been a long painful, emotional, exhausting two and half years to get to this point,” says Hansan. “She was a lovely person. A great mom and great wife and she will be very missed forever.”

Neisz pleaded guilty to impaired driving causing death and impaired driving causing bodily harm last April.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Neisz’ blood alcohol content at the time of the crash was 0.155.

In handing down the sentence the judge said,” “He chose to drink and chose to drive. He chose to take passengers and drove in an unsafe and unreasonable way.”

Hansan says she had no idea what to expect when she came to court Friday morning but she trust’s the judge’s decision.

“I think there’s a long way to go with impaired driving laws and sentencings. I think we need to get tougher and I think people need to be scared. They can’t do it anymore and this is what happens when people do it,” says Hansan.

Neisz cried as he spoke at his sentencing hearing saying he was extremely remorseful and the consequences have impacted him greatly.