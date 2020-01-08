CALGARY -- Police have arrested a fourth man in relation to a homicide in Calgary's Beltline neighbourhood on Sunday.

On Tuesday, police announced second-degree murder charges against Dwayne Iyn Turner, 52, Tyrell Noskiye, 29, and Yahye Gabad, 23, in the stabbing death of 33-year-old Karson Goodeagle.

The incident happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday. Emergency crews were called to the area of 11th Avenue and First Street S.E. for reports of a man in medical distress. The victim was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police believe the attack was targeted and motivated by drugs.

A fourth suspect, Timothy Ashton Jones, 39, remained at large as of Tuesday. Calgary police say Jones was located in the city on Wednesday. He was also charged with second-degree murder.

Goodeagle death is Calgary's third homicide of 2020.