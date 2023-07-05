Fraudsters posing as Calgary police demand Bitcoin in new cryptocurrency scam
Calgary police are warning the public about a new cryptocurrency scam in which fraudsters pose as officers.
According to the Calgary Police Service, the scam has seen victims lose thousands of dollars.
In most cases, police say scammers claim the victim has a family member who has been arrested, then someone pretending to be a Calgary police officer demands money for lawyer fees, sometimes even spoofing the phone numbers of loved ones to make the situation appear legitimate.
In other cases, scammers pose as officers who say they are trying to help victims recover lost funds through a third-party cyber agency in exchange for an exorbitant fee.
Police say payment is almost always requested in the form of Bitcoin.
"Scammers often use high-pressure and fear-based tactics in order to receive payment quickly," police warned in a Wednesday news release.
"Do not feel pressured to provide money to strangers and take the time to talk to trusted friends and family to verify the legitimacy of the situation."
Calgarians are reminded they can verify an officers identity by requesting to see their police badge and police photo identification card, or asking for their badge number.
You can also call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 to verify an officer’s identity.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
For the first time in seven years, El Nino is here – what does this mean for Canada?
For the first time in seven years, El Niño is here, setting the stage for a likely surge in global temperatures and more extreme weather, according to the United Nations’ weather agency.
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Canadian missing in Fiji amid reports of tourist vanishing from resort
Global Affairs has confirmed a Canadian is missing in Fiji amid media reports a man vanished from a resort in April.
WATCH | Canada's 'grocery rebate' doesn't deal with underlying affordability problems: expert
Canadians who are eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a one-time payment to help with the rising cost of groceries, but the head of a major food bank says it won't address the deeper issues.
EXCLUSIVE | First Canadian trial successfully uses phage therapy to stop life-threatening UTI caused by superbug
The first Canadian study using phages to treat superbug infections is underway with scientists reporting a preliminary but encouraging early success case.
World’s first flying car receives approval for test flights in the U.S.
Alef Aeronautics, a California-based startup, has received approval to start testing its 'Model A' flying car from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration. Here’s a look at what the company calls the 'world’s first real flying car.'
This Japanese river turned lime green, and nobody is sure why
Ikoma city authorities in Western Japan are investigating to determine how the water of a river running through town has turned lime green, causing concerns among citizens.
Over 300 Ontario victims identified in porch pirate investigation, 2 people charged
Detectives have identified over 300 porch pirate victims from across central Ontario after police recovered roughly $90,000 worth of jewelry, a vehicle and other stolen property.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police to don body cameras starting next week
Edmonton Police Service will reveal on Wednesday more details about the body camera trial that starts next week.
-
Ottawa to suspend advertising on Facebook, Instagram in ongoing disagreement over Online News Act
Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says the federal government will suspend all its advertising on Facebook and Instagram, after what he called the social media giant Meta's 'unreasonable' and 'irresponsible' decision to pull Canadian news from its platforms in response to the Online News Act.
-
Edmonton single-use item bylaw to remain in effect despite early 'inconveniences'
While some customers of businesses affected by Edmonton's new single-use item bylaw that mandates a 15-cent charge for paper bags find it 'inconvenient,' the city has no plans to change it so soon into its implementation.
Vancouver
-
2nd suspicious package found in Kamloops neighbourhood, 1 day after pipe bomb discovery
Another suspicious package has turned up in a Kamloops neighbourhood, after one containing a pipe bomb was discovered nearby the previous day.
-
Fisheries department investigating complaints that orcas harassed by boater off Vancouver Island
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is investigating complaints from the public after a boater was seen driving toward a pod of orcas in Baynes Sound, off the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
B.C. port strike enters day five, with talks deadlocked over maintenance
Talks between maritime employers and the union representing British Columbia port workers remain deadlocked over maintenance issues as a strike by the workers enters its fifth day.
Atlantic
-
Halifax-area wildfires caused more than $165 million in insured damage
The wildfires in the Tantallon area are estimated to have cost more than $165 million in insured damage, according to figures from the Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
Former head monk at Cape Breton monastery pleads guilty to voyeurism charge
A Florida man has pleaded guilty to voyeurism charges dating back to the time he served as head monk at a Cape Breton Buddhist monastery.
-
9,000 turkeys die in Annapolis Valley, N.S. farm fire
A structure fire at a farm in the Annapolis Valley left 9,000 young turkeys dead, says the Canning Volunteer Fire Department chief.
Vancouver Island
-
Fisheries department investigating complaints that orcas harassed by boater off Vancouver Island
Fisheries and Oceans Canada is investigating complaints from the public after a boater was seen driving toward a pod of orcas in Baynes Sound, off the coast of Vancouver Island.
-
Victoria residential fire deemed suspicious as police investigate 2 prior arsons
Victoria police say a fire that caused significant damage to a Government Street residence on Sunday is now considered suspicious.
-
B.C. port workers strike affecting supply of goods on Vancouver Island
More than 7,000 striking port workers are off the job for a fifth day Wednesday, in a strike that’s already adding strain and uncertainty to supply chains.
Toronto
-
Toronto man, 36, in 'complete disbelief' after finding ultra-rare playing card
A Toronto man says he's in 'complete disbelief' after finding an ultra-rare and extremely valuable collectable card.
-
Ontario man chooses lump sum prize over $25K a year for life
A lottery winner in Ontario opted for a lump sum prize over $25,000 a year for life.
-
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Montreal
-
Truck driver will not face charges in deadly collision with cyclist
Montreal police (SPVM) are calling the deadly collision between a tanker truck and a cyclist on Tuesday afternoon an accident, and the driver of the truck will not face charges.
-
New SAQ president to receive salary of over half a million dollars
The new head of the Société des alcools du Québec (SAQ), Jacques Farcy, will earn a salary of $528,215, excluding performance-related bonuses.
-
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa man linked to far-right group charged with terrorism offences
RCMP have charged an Ottawa man with three terrorism offences after it began investigating Atomwaffen Division, a far-right group Canada has designated as a terrorist group.
-
Pimisi LRT station not built for substantial crowds, Ottawa police say
The Ottawa Police Service says the reason Pimisi Station was restricted on Canada Day is because of the station's design and its inability to handle crowds.
-
Gatineau Park beach closed due to blue-green algae
A bloom of blue-green algae has forced the temporary closure of Breton beach at Philippe Lake.
Kitchener
-
Sweltering conditions continue in Waterloo region
Hot humid air continues to hang over much of Ontario, including Waterloo region where a heat warning remains in effect.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Child of fatal crash in St. Thomas identified
The young boy was one of five people who were struck while on the sidewalk at the intersection of Talbot Street, near Caso Crossing around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Barricaded person draws heavy police presence to Kitchener neighbourhood
There was a heavy police presence in a south Kitchener neighbourhood Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Rattlers part ways with head coach after losses
Saskatchewan's CEBL franchise is shuffling out its head coach at the midpoint of an underwhelming season.
-
Saskatoon firefighters rescue several people after campus roof collapse
Emergency crews blocked off Wiggins Avenue following a construction accident at the Murray Library building on the University of Saskatchewan campus on Tuesday.
-
'His dream came true': Saskatoon Special Olympian knocks down the competition in Germany
Saskatoon's Ian Cushon just returned home from the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin and he has some hardware to show for it.
Northern Ontario
-
Family of missing paramedic headed to Kashechewan, Ont.
The family of a paramedic believed to have drowned in Kashechewan is headed to the community as search and recovery efforts continue.
-
Two children seriously hurt in Timmins boating collision
Few details are available, but two children, ages 8 and 9, were seriously injured in a boating collision Tuesday evening in Timmins.
-
Man charged with 1975 murder of woman found in Ontario river
An 81-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a Tennessee woman whose remains were found in an Ontario river in 1975.
Winnipeg
-
Evacuation order lifted in Leaf Rapids
Residents of Leaf Rapids are getting ready to return home after evacuating due to a nearby wildfire.
-
Have you seen this man? Winnipeg police searching for sexual assault suspect
The Winnipeg Police Service is asking for the public’s help to find a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman on a city bus last month.
-
Coyote euthanized following recent attacks on children in Winnipeg
Conservation officers have caught and euthanized a coyote in Winnipeg – an effort prompted by recent coyote attacks involving children in the city.
Regina
-
Traffic stop for illegally tinted windows led to opium bust, Sask. RCMP say
A simple traffic stop near Indian Head led to officers seizing a total of 10 kilograms of opium poppy pods.
-
Canadians eligible for GST credit expected to receive 'grocery rebate' today
Canadians eligible for the GST credit are expected to receive a special payment today to help with the rising cost of groceries. The payment was promised in the spring budget to help Canadians cope with food inflation.
-
Sask. Ministry of Education criticized for inadequate response to complaints
A recent report from Saskatchewan's ombudsman says provincial Ministry of Education is unprepared to investigate complaints about registered independent schools.