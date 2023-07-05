Fraudsters posing as Calgary police demand Bitcoin in new cryptocurrency scam

Calgary police are warning the public about a new cryptocurrency scam in which fraudsters pose as officers.

According to the Calgary Police Service, the scam has seen victims lose thousands of dollars.

In most cases, police say scammers claim the victim has a family member who has been arrested, then someone pretending to be a Calgary police officer demands money for lawyer fees, sometimes even spoofing the phone numbers of loved ones to make the situation appear legitimate.

In other cases, scammers pose as officers who say they are trying to help victims recover lost funds through a third-party cyber agency in exchange for an exorbitant fee.

Police say payment is almost always requested in the form of Bitcoin.

"Scammers often use high-pressure and fear-based tactics in order to receive payment quickly," police warned in a Wednesday news release.

"Do not feel pressured to provide money to strangers and take the time to talk to trusted friends and family to verify the legitimacy of the situation."

Calgarians are reminded they can verify an officers identity by requesting to see their police badge and police photo identification card, or asking for their badge number.

You can also call the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234 to verify an officer’s identity.