Free as of 2023: Calgary Transit removes fares for all children 12 and under

Beginning Jan. 1, Calgary Transit will no longer require a fare for children aged 12 and under to ride city buses and CTrains.

Calgary Transit has adjusted its age definitions for youth and children for the start of 2023.

A single fare for youth, which will include the ages of 13 through 17 and high school students, will be $2.45 while a monthly pass will be $82.

Prior to this fare adjustment, passengers between the ages of six and 13 were considered youth and required a ticket.

For details on Calgary Transit fares, including the new age changes, visit Calgary Transit Fares & Passes.