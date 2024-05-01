Free block party permits offered for Calgary's 2024 Neighbour Day

The City of Calgary is once again offering free block party, street play and greenspace permits for Neighbour Day 2024.

The annual celebration started back in 2014 as a way to honour the support and generosity Calgarians showed each other during the devastating 2013 floods.

This year, it will be held on Saturday, June 15.

"Neighbour Day is our city’s annual celebration of community connection, a day that contributes so much to the social fabric of our city," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek in a news release.

"It’s one of the many ways people are creating welcoming and inclusive communities."

The city is encouraging citizens to celebrate the day by getting to know their neighbours.

Calgarians who wish to apply for a free block party, street play and greenspace permits for Neighbour Day 2024 can find applications online on the City of Calgary's website, but they must be submitted by May 31.

If you wish to invite the mayor or councillors to your community events you can make a request online.

Calgarians are invited to get into the Neighbour Day spirit on May 4 by attending a kickoff event at Shane Homes YMCA at Rocky Ridge and Brookfield Residential YMCA at Seton.

Both free events will feature live music, face painting and roving performers, running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Calgarians are also invited to share how they spent their Neighbour Day by posting pictures to social media with #YYCNeighbourDay.