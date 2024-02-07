'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man

A man who Calgary police say was giving "free samples" of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.

On Dec. 24, 2023, police were informed about an individual who was passing out business cards that had small baggies of cocaine stapled to them.

The cards, which included the name "Alex Lee" as well as contact information, helped police to track down a suspect.

This individual was monitored for a whole month as officers gathered evidence consistent with drug trafficking, as well as about the vehicle the person was driving.

On Feb. 3, police stopped a white 2020 Toyota Tundra and arrested the driver.

Officers searched the truck as well as a home in the 0-100 block of Beaconsfield Place N.W. and found 59.6 grams of cocaine packaged in more than 50 baggies, a digital scale tainted with drug residue and $1,280 in cash.

Police also seized a package of business cards bearing the name "Alex Lee."

Seyyed Amir Razavi, 30, is charged with two counts of trafficking a controlled substance, one count of possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of possession of proceeds of crime under $5,000.

Razavi was released with conditions and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 26.

