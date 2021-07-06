CALGARY -- In recognition of their contributions throughout the ongoing pandemic, the Calgary Stampede will be waiving admission on the first five days of this year's event for essential workers and up to three guests.

Stampede officials announced Monday that free admission will be offered between July 9 and 13 as "a thank you to frontline workers and their unwavering commitment to the community."

According to the Stampede, the list of eligible workers includes, but is not limited to:

First responders;

Health care workers;

Health services (including physiotherapists, massage therapists and chiropractors);

Education (teachers, teacher assistants, bus drivers, custodians and school administration);

Retail workers;

Grocery store staff;

Social services;

Food and restaurant services;

Trucking;

Warehouse workers;

Transportation;

Delivery drivers;

Custodial, maintenance and repair workers;

Security; and,

Construction

Validation or proof of identification will not be required to receive free admission. The Stampede says service fees may still apply.

"You supported our community, providing us with the services we needed during a time of uncertainty," said Stampede officials in a statement. "Our community is so much better because you are part of it, and you showed us that we are truly Greatest Together!"

Free admission will be available at the gates but the Stampede encourages frontline workers to book their free tickets in advance. For additional details visit Calgary Stampede Frontline Workers Offer.