Freight train derails in field east of Calgary

Crews are cleaning up after a train derailment about 100 kilometres east of Calgary Thursday afternoon.

A spokesperson for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Southern confirmed that "multiple cars of a CPKC freight train carrying intermodal shipping containers" derailed at around 2:30 p.m. east of Cluny, Alberta.

There were no injuries, and the statement said no dangerous goods were involved.

There is no risk to public safety.

CPKC crews and equipment are responding. The cause remains under investigation.