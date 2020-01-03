CALGARY -- Close to 100 people attended a vigil Friday night in Lethbridge for Marshal Iwaasa, a SAIT student from southern Alberta missing since Nov. 17.

Members of Iwaasa's family spoke to the crowd about the need to continue to keep up hope, to extend the search beyond it area, to send posters, bumper stickers and messages to friends and communities into Saskatchewan and across Canada.

"It's impossible for us as a family to find Marshal on our own," said his mother. "We, with community support and everyone's support, it turns into something that is possible. We can find him."

Iwaasa's burnt-out truck was found in Pemberton, B.C. a week after he was last seen Nov. 17 in Lethbridge. The RCMP suspended their ground search for Iwaasa Dec. 5.

Friday was Iwaasa's 27th birthday.

"It's very humbling to see how many people are willing to help," said Cat Lee, Iwaasa's cousin.

"We don't have any indication of where he is so far, so we want to expand the search as far as we can to all over Canada."

While Iwaasa's sister Paige wasn't able to attend, Lee said she had no doubt the support shown by the community meant a lot to her.

"It means a lot to her to see that our home town of Lethbridge are all gathering together to make sure that people are doing everything we can to get the word out."

Iwaasa's mother said the vigil created a powerful emotion, simply through the gathering together of the community.

"We just want to thank everone for coming out and supporting Marshal on his 27th birthday," she said

"One word to describe the feeling and atmosphere tonight?" she asked. "Love. And it's amazing. It's amazing."