Friday's high 3 times warmer than average with a return to seasonal highs for the weekend
Friday will be very similar to Thursday, at least as far as the temperature.
Peak wind gusts in Calgary on Thursday were around 70 km/h, and it was mostly sunny throughout the day. On Friday, there will be more cloud and less wind in Calgary, but the daytime high is still forecast to hit 16 C by the early afternoon.
The main weather maker for the last half of this week has been an anchored ridge of high pressure sitting over B.C. and Alberta.
This ridge will start to break down late on Friday allowing cooler air to edge toward the southern borders of the Prairie provinces.
Winds will shift from the southwest to the north throughout the day on Friday and by Saturday, daytime highs will moderate to more seasonal levels.
The minimum temperature values (typically the overnight lows) in Calgary will be less impacted – ranging from -2 C to 4 C over the next seven days. The average low this time of year is -7 C.
The Remembrance Day forecast will be warmer than average, with a mix of sun and cloud and temperatures around 7 C to 9 C for the late morning when many services are held.
