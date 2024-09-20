Frost advisory issued for City of Calgary Friday night

Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Calgary late Friday afternoon.

Just before 3:30 p.m., the agency posted that “temperatures overnight are expected to drop to, or below the freezing mark. Frost is expected."

It advised Calgary residents to “take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

The forecast low for Friday night is 0 degrees, with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening and northwest winds gusting up to 50 km/h.

Saturday is forecast to be sunny and 16 degrees, with the temperature forecast to climb all the way back to summer-like temperatures close to 30 degrees by mid-week.