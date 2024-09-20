CALGARY
Calgary

    • Frost advisory issued for City of Calgary Friday night

    Hoar frost covers a tree in Kitchener on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015. A frost advisory was issued for Calgary for Friday night, Sept. 20, 2024 (Jeff Bottomley / CTV Kitchener) Hoar frost covers a tree in Kitchener on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2015. A frost advisory was issued for Calgary for Friday night, Sept. 20, 2024 (Jeff Bottomley / CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Environment Canada issued a frost advisory for Calgary late Friday afternoon.

    Just before 3:30 p.m., the agency posted that “temperatures overnight are expected to drop to, or below the freezing mark. Frost is expected."

    It advised Calgary residents to “take preventative measures to protect frost-sensitive plants and trees.”

    The forecast low for Friday night is 0 degrees, with a 30 per cent chance of showers early in the evening and northwest winds gusting up to 50 km/h.

    Saturday is forecast to be sunny and 16 degrees, with the temperature forecast to climb all the way back to summer-like temperatures close to 30 degrees by mid-week.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News