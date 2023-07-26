Fuel truck rolls, spills diesel into storm drain in northeast Calgary

An investigation is underway after a twin-axel fuel truck rolled onto its side in the northeast, spilling most of its fuel into a storm drain.

It happened on Wednesday, just before 6 p.m., as the truck was turning at the intersection of 32nd Avenue and 12th Street N.E.

The Calgary Fire Department says the roll caused one of the fuel tanks to puncture, releasing the diesel inside.

The CFD says there is no risk to public safety as most of the fluid was captured before it could enter any rivers or streams.

The fire department is now working with city crews to determine how much fuel was let out.

No one was injured.

The eastbound and westbound lanes were closed for several hours Wednesday evening as crews worked to clean up the mess and get the truck upright.