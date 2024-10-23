Funding for design plan to expand Lethbridge's water treatment plant announced

A design plan is now underway to increase the capacity of Lethbridge's Water Treatment Plant.

"This is an exciting and important day," said Mayor Blaine Hyggen, who's been advocating for the expansion since being elected in 2021 as mayor.

"The provinces $2.8 million investment in detailed design work is an important first step towards increasing capacity at our water treatment plant."

The treatment plant can currently treat up to 150 million litres of water per day, according to the City of Lethbridge.

"We know on peak days our demands exceed that 90 per cent of the plants current design capacity," said Hyggen.

A detailed design phase will now begin to look at ways to increase capacity to bring in, treat and distribute water throughout the city.

"Phase one will add an additional 30 million litres," said Joel Sanchez, director of infrastructure services with the city. "Phase two, which is subsequent, once the work has been completed on phase one, we will expand the capacity up to 250 million litres per day."

The province is funding the cost through the Alberta Community Partnership Program, with no additional costs going to residents or businesses.

"With more residents and an increasing amount of commercial activity in our area, the demand for water also increases," said Nathan Neudorf, Lethbridge-east UCP MLA. "I'm proud to see our government invest in a much-needed upgrade for the Lethbridge Water Treatment Plant."

The announcement comes at a pivotal time for the city as recent drought-like summers have put a strain on water resources at times.

Along with the city, 20 per cent of treated water supplies surrounding communities, including Coaldale, Coalhurst, Monarch, Diamond City and Picture Butte.

"Whether its fresh water or used water for communities to thrive and grow, they need to have infrastructure that works for them and also for the future potential they can have of attracting new businesses their communities," added Devin Dreeshen, minister of transportation and economic corridors.

The design phase will be ready by next year, with the expansion anticipated to be complete by early 2028.