Funnel cloud spotted in Stettler area; Environment Canada issues brief warning

Albertans in the central part of the province faced some very active weather on Wednesday afternoon.

A tornado warning was issued for the Stettler area and a funnel cloud was spotted before quickly dissipating.

At 4:46 p.m., Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for several communities in the Stettler County area, including Botha, Donalda, Gadsby, Nevis and Rochon Sands.

Witnesses say they watched it for about 10 minutes before it dissipated.

Environment Canada ended its warning at 5:01 p.m.

At its most intense point, the cloud was very dark in colour and formed a long curve toward the ground.