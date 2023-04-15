Futsal is ready for its close up as national championships played at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex
The Tsuut'ina Nation is hosting the national men's and women's futsal championships this weekend.
What's futsal? It's a modified form of soccer, with a heavier, smaller ball that's played indoors on hard courts.
Matches are being played all weekend at Seven Chiefs Sportsplex.
Provincial and territorial champions from Alberta, Ontario, Quebec, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, B.C., Yukon and Nunavut are participating.
This is the first time the competition features a women's division.
Organizers say the sport is on an upswing.
"The women are excited about it," said match commissioner Danny Bowie. "We're excited about it. The (other) provinces are excited about it.
"It's a good way," he added, "that the game is growing."
The champs will be crowned after final games are completed on Sunday.
If you can't get to Seven Chiefs in person, games are being streamed on the Canada Soccer YouTube channel.
The first national futsal championships were held in 2015, but were on pause for the past two years because of the pandemic.
The event is hosted by the Calgary United Soccer Association in partnership with Tourism Calgary.
