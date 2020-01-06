CALGARY -- The finalists have been announced for the annual Best of Calgary 2020 awards, and personalities from CTV Calgary and Virgin Radio Calgary have made the shortlist.

Meteorologist David Spence and CTV Morning Live co-host Joelle Tomlinson are up for the Best TV Personality award. Global Calgary's Linda Olsen and Jordan Witzel are the other finalists in the category. Spence was named Best TV Personality in 2019.

In the category of Best Radio Personality, Virgin Radio Calgary's Fuzzy of VIRGIN Mornings with Tyler, Danaye and Fuzzy will look for a repeat victory following his 2019 honour. Fuzzy has been named a finalist alongside Angela Valiant of X92.9, Danielle Smith of 770CHQR and David Gray of the CBC Eyeopener.

Calgarians will have the opportunity to have their say in a number of categories ranging from best burger to best festival, from best spin studio to best philanthropist.

Voting for the Best of Calgary 2020 awards will open mid-January and the winners will be announced in the spring. For more details and a complete list of categories visit Best of Calgary.