Garage fire sends 1 man to hospital with burn injuries

A man is in hospital with burn injuries after a Sunday afternoon garage fire in northeast Calgary.

Firefighters were called around 3:30 p.m. to the 100 block of Bedford Drive N.E. for a fully engulfed blaze.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from the detached garage.

CTV News spoke with a neighbour who recalled hearing a loud explosion and then calling 911.

"I was thinking that somebody hit somebody because sometimes this road is very tough, maybe a car accident," said Mahbubul Hoque.

"So I came out, but my house totally shaked," Hoque added. "I came out in the back, saw the fire right away, and it was a small fire, but then in a few seconds, it was a disaster."

Crews managed to quickly bring the flames under control, with only minor damage to the home and none to neighbouring residents.

A charred car remained in the garage, CTV News observed, with a blown-off garage door, gas canisters and a propane tank seen in the alleyway.

"There were two males in the garage when the fire started and the one male did suffer some burn injuries and was transported by EMS to Foothills hospital," said Dave Nelson, Calgary Fire district chief.

No damage estimate or official cause for the fire has been released.