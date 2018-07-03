Companies in the business of growing plants feel Canada is leaving them out of a budding market as the October legalization date for marijuana approaches.

Some garden centres would like the chance to be part of the action.

“It would be nice to be able to sell cannabis and cannabis related products to our customer base. It’s another market opportunity for us to capture,” says Lisa Silva the marketing manager for Blue Grass Nursery.

Laws don’t permit garden centres to sell marijuana seeds and seedlings when recreational cannabis is legal in October.

Canadians will be allowed to grow up to four plants per household and already Blue Grass Nursery is getting customer inquiries.

“People have always asked for how to grow hydroponically, asking for all the supplies, all of the fertilizers, so yes, we're always getting questions,” says Silva.

Shoppers can get the supplies at the store but for seeds or plants recreational users will have to buy from cannabis stores.

Eighteen potential new leaf locations in Calgary plan to focus on products including dried buds, oils and edibles.

“We haven't fully decided whether we're going to carry sell seeds or seedlings just yet there are additional complications from an operator’s perspective. We have to train staff to handle that product and give good advice to our customers on how to grow plants that are healthy,” says Angus Taylor of New Leaf Cannabis. “It's an additional challenge to just train our staff to be good as cannabis advisors because then they are also horticultural advisors too.”

Many established plant experts feel they should have the right to do the same.

“A business is a business and you just have to abide by the new laws and regulations that are put in place,” says Silva.

However, garden centres think they will one day sell marijuana believing customer demand will help drive change.

The Landscape Alberta Nursery Trade Association is also advocating for them.

Neither the province nor the federal government has commented on letting garden centres grow pot.