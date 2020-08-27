CALGARY -- Canadian country music stars George Canyon and Aaron Pritchett will headline a fundraising concert in support of the High River District Health Care Foundation

The Big Screen Harvest Party fundraising concert is set for Oct. 2, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the traditional dinner and gala experience is being switched to something both safe and fun for the community and supporters.

The artists will perform live on stage at a drive-in, with a video feed hooked up to a big screen and audio broadcast to car radios.

There will be three, one-hour shows at the High River Sunset Drive-in.

Funds raised will go toward Greatest Needs to support local healthcare heroes.

The foundation will also be launching two other ways to support local healthcare teams, an online auction and online 50/50 raffle, open to the public on Sept. 23.

Supporters can also make donations online.

Tickets for the concert will be available for sale online starting Sept. 11 at 10 a.m.