Ghost River looks to heal pandemic wounds through sound

Ghost River Theatre thinks it's time for a colllective ear cleanse.

That's the idea behind The Great Alberta Sound Bath Experience, which will be presented in a free workshop performance Friday at 7:30 p.m. at the West Village Theatre.

Some of the performers at the workshop, which will be a preview of a production coming in early 2023, include former Calgary Poet Laureate Kris Demeanor, as well as musicians Chris Dadge (Alvvays, Chad VanGaalen), Kenna Burima, Chantal Vitalis (The Lovebullies), and Cedric Lightning.

What's a sound bath?

"The Great Alberta Sound Bath Experience invites participants to a sonically-driven meditative ritual to cleanse and shed the profound impacts of COVID while creating space to reconnect and immerse oneself in nature," the company said in a release. "It is a means to help envision a hopeful future."

"From a First Nations drum to a flute, violin, piano, and pedal-steel guitar, the harmonies will blend to help cleanse any mental distress individuals experienced over the pandemic," they added. "The sensory experience also aids in healing and expressing other emotions."

The company said that the practice of healing through sound is thousands of years old and practiced in many cultures.

Over the last five years, Ghost River Theatre have been producing a number of plays that focus on the six senses, including sound (Tomorrow's Child), smell (Scent Bar), touch (Touch) and taste (Taste), which involved eating a meal blindfolded at the River Café while an actor told a story. They're also the creators of such award-winning shows as The Highest Step in the World, Giant and The Last Voyage of Donald Crowhurst.

“I think that the idea with The Great Alberta Sound Bath Experience is this philosophy of giving everyone a space and an experience where they can completely absorb their surroundings,” said Eric Rose, the artistic director at Ghost River Theatre. “We look forward to showcasing this workshop for the public and encourage listeners to surrender to all the soothing sounds.”

For more information, go to ghostrivertheatre.com.