Giant inflatable dome appears in northwest Calgary
Javier Baroja rides his bike regularly on the path through Shouldice park in northwest Calgary.
Wednesday, he was shocked to discover that a gigantic inflatable structure, covering an entire football field, had appeared, as if out of nowhere.
“I came last week and it wasn’t there and I thought, ‘what is this?’”
What he discovered is the Shouldice Seasonal Dome. It’s the largest inflatable dome covering an athletic field in Calgary.
It is an air-supported structure with no interior columns, so without any supporting structure, the dome can be deflated and removed seasonally.
The $8.5 million project is funded through Alberta’s Municipal Stimulus Program, the City of Calgary, and the Dome Facilities Association members, which include the Calgary Minor Soccer Association, The Calgary Blizzards and the Greater Calgary Amateur Football Association
Carlo Bruneau, executive director of the Calgary Minor Soccer Association, says having a full field to play on through the winter will do more than just offer a new venue for games.
“It's a massive step forward for the soccer community here to develop a year-round quality facility like that. It means modernization of the game here, a shift away from the traditional boarded soccer-playing environment, to a full-size field with a quality turf that is more conducive to the playing experience,” said Bruneau.
“As well, from a technical and tactical standpoint, the continuity between those seasons will certainly enhance our player development. So it'll make for better players.”
The three organizations comprising the Dome Facilities Association each contributed $600,000 to the project. By doing that, they will get priority rights to book the facility.
The city says the dome will also be available for other sports, including lacrosse and field hockey.
Lisa Walpole, president of the Calgary Ladies Field Hockey Association, is excited to see the dome in place.
“In the summer, we're outdoor. In the winter, we're indoor and it's a very different style of game for field hockey, and other sports,” said Walpole.
“A full-size field is beneficial for anyone who's training nationally, or training provincially, where they can maintain their skills for outdoor games throughout the whole year.”
Bruneau says minor sports, especially soccer, are growing so fast that he thinks even more facilities like the Shouldice Seasonal Dome are needed.
“With the success of our national teams at the international level the popularity of the sport is growing, and coming out of the effects of the pandemic we expect there to be even further growth of the game here in Calgary,” Bruneau said.
“Certainly we could use even a couple more of those types of types of facilities to help support that growth over the next number of years, as as we become a soccer nation.”
The city confirms the current plan is to remove the dome, which covers Encana Field at Shouldice Park, in the spring and use the field as an outdoor venue through the summer, returning the dome to the site in the fall.
It says the dome project will create 35 full-time jobs.
The Calgary Blizzards expect to play their first game inside the new dome in mid-October.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
What Canadians need to know about COVID-19 and Omicron ahead of the fall, winter months
With both cases of COVID-19 and influenza expected to rise this fall and winter, some experts say figuring out which illness is which could be challenging.
Here's what the average restaurant tip percentage is across Canada
Canadians are tipping their servers and bartenders more compared to pre-pandemic levels, according to a survey conducted by Restaurants Canada, although tipping behaviours still vary across provinces.
Group files constitutional challenge of ArriveCan app in Federal Court
A constitutional rights group has launched a legal challenge of a federal requirement that travellers to Canada use the ArriveCan app.
Vanessa Bryant awarded US$16M in trial over Kobe crash photos
Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, was awarded US$16 million as part of a $31 million jury verdict Wednesday against Los Angeles County for deputies and firefighters sharing grisly photos of the NBA star, his 13-year-old daughter and other victims killed in a 2020 helicopter crash.
Team Canada's Sarah Nurse first woman to be on cover of EA Sports NHL video game
Team Canada's gold-medal winning Sarah Nurse is making history on the cover of NHL 23, as the first woman to be featured on a cover for the EA Sports NHL video game franchise.
Theft of Churchill portrait from Chateau Laurier 'not just a burglary,' former FBI agent says
The theft of an iconic portrait of Winston Churchill from Ottawa's Chateau Laurier hotel was likely an 'inside job,' a former FBI art crime investigator told CTV's Your Morning on Wednesday.
Wintry weather in northern parts of Canada a 'gentle reminder' of upcoming colder seasons
Wintry weather in some parts of Northern Canada aren’t an indicator of what the winter season will look like but rather a reminder of its arrival, experts say.
Hospitalization rates for accidental cannabis poisoning in kids increased two times more in provinces that legalized edibles: study
Three provinces that legalized cannabis edibles in early 2020 saw an increase in accidental cannabis poisonings among children aged 0-9 that was more than double that of Quebec, where edibles are prohibited, according to a new Canadian study.
Some universities across Canada requiring masks despite provincial health orders
Universities that require masks on campus are in the minority as the fall semester and the prospect of another wave of COVID-19 infections loom.
Edmonton
-
Coffee, ice cream, and Pokémon, new café aims to 'Catch 'em all'
A new café in Callingwood is drawing clientele because of its unique theme: Pokémon.
-
'A regrettable situation': Councillors vote to close Scona Pool
Edmonton's executive committee has voted to close the city's oldest operating community pool. In a 4-1 vote, councillors, including Mayor Amarjeet Sohi, voted to close Scona Pool due to the building's worsening condition and growing repair costs.
-
Charges laid in connection with events leading up to police shooting near Smoky Lake
One person has been charged in connection with an incident near Smoky Lake that led to a fatal police shooting.
Vancouver
-
'A nasty issue that has festered': B.C. pays almost $400M to private clinics
Hundreds of millions in taxpayer dollars have gone to private for-profit clinics in B.C. providing surgical and medical imaging services, according to new research by a left-leaning think tank and an advocacy group.
-
The Weeknd fans complain about 'hot as hell' conditions at Vancouver concert
Canadian superstar The Weeknd has been getting rave reviews for his concert in downtown Vancouver this week – despite complaints the venue was "hot as hell" without air conditioning.
-
Therapy dogs helping health-care workers decompress at B.C. hospital
Exhausted workers at BC Children's Hospital are getting a mental health boost from specially trained therapy dogs.
Atlantic
-
'I want to apologize for the RCMP,' Commissioner Lucki tells N.S. shooting probe
RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki apologized Wednesday for her force's failure to meet public expectations during the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting, saying she hopes trust will return with time.
-
Nova Scotia justice minister dismisses RCMP assertion of chronic underfunding
Nova Scotia's justice minister isn't buying assertions by senior Mounties at the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting that his province chronically underfunds the RCMP for policing services.
-
Face masks not required at N.B. public schools this year: province
A spokesperson for the New Brunswick Department of Education told CTV News late Wednesday afternoon that masks will not be mandatory for the coming school year.
Vancouver Island
-
Heavy winds fan brushfire near Esquimalt Lagoon in Colwood, B.C.
Firefighters were called to a brushfire in Colwood, B.C. Wednesday afternoon. The fire was located beside Esquimalt Lagoon at Fort Rodd Hill, near the Belmont Battery, and measured about 60 square metres when firefighters arrived.
-
Greater Victoria teacher banned from teaching in B.C. following relationship with student
A former Greater Victoria high school teacher has been banned from teaching in B.C. after he had a sexual relationship with a student in the early 2000s. The former School District 61 teacher admitted to the relationship, which began in 2005, according to a consent resolution agreement released publicly by the B.C. Commissioner for Teacher Regulation on Tuesday.
-
Gabriola Island firefighters say lack of paramedics puts community at risk
Firefighters on one of British Columbia's southern Gulf Islands are raising the alarm about a shortage of paramedics in the community.
Toronto
-
Ontario CEO implements 'work from anywhere' policy. Here's how it works
“We think that in-person connection matters,” Ontario CEO Erin Bury said. “It just doesn't have to be daily or in an office."
-
Ontario boy hospitalized 10 days after accident with button battery
An Ontario mother is speaking out after an accident involving a lithium button battery left her four-year-old son hospitalized for 10 days.
-
Gas prices in Toronto are 'bottoming out,' set to rise in coming days: analyst
Drivers should fill up their tanks today before gas prices are set to rise once again in the Greater Toronto Area, according to one gas analyst.
Montreal
-
No means spared to 'restore order' in Montreal amid gun violence: Legault
After two men were shot and killed in broad daylight Tuesday in Montreal, Quebec Premier Francois Legault said action will be taken to quell gun violence in the city.
-
Montreal school board launching new English school that is completely online
As the start of the new school season is less than a week away, a Montreal school board is set to launch a new virtual school for select students who want to take their learning online.
-
Quebec health officials optimistic about new school year as booster eligibility expands
Quebec health officials say parents concerned about COVID-19 should have peace of mind when sending their kids to school in the fall.
Ottawa
-
About 1,500 tickets incorrectly issued by Ottawa speed cameras
If you got a speeding ticket from a photo radar in Ottawa this summer, it may have been a mistake.
-
New HVAC unit sitting outside Ottawa school for months
Ordered during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, a new filtration system for Severn Avenue Public School's gym has been sitting in front of the school since last fall.
-
Churchill portrait stolen from Chateau Laurier may have already been sold
As police and Chateau Laurier officials try to pinpoint exactly when a valuable portrait of Sir Winston Churchill was stolen from the hotel and replaced with a copy, art experts say the thief may have already sold it.
Kitchener
-
Police look to identify three people in connection to Waterloo shooting
Waterloo regional police released photos on Wednesday night of three individuals that they’re looking to identify in connection to an shooting in Waterloo’s university district earlier this month.
-
'It’s tiring for us': Guelph Black Heritage Society faces string of vandalism
From cut phone lines to feces left at the building’s front doors, the Guelph Black Heritage Society says they’ve once again been the target of vandalism.
-
Woolwich mayor apologizes for handling of rainbow crosswalk debate
The Mayor of Woolwich Township is apologizing for the way she handled a council meeting during which a councillor made comments about the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Saskatoon
-
City narrows new downtown arena to two possible locations
Two locations are under consideration, including the north parking lot of Midtown mall and the north downtown city yards parking lot.
-
'I’m tired of the pointing fingers': STC Chief urges for empathy to solve homelessness
Saskatoon Tribal Chief Mark Arcand spoke to attendees of a North Saskatoon Business Association luncheon regarding a downtown homeless shelter.
-
Sask. man accused of sexually assaulting residents at group home facing more charges
A Saskatchewan man is now facing two more charges for the alleged sexual abuse that took place at a Hepburn, Sask. group home, believed to have happened between 1992 and 2009.
Northern Ontario
-
Treatment centre for Indigenous youth officially opens in Timmins
A first of its kind treatment centre for children ages 12-17 held a grand opening Wednesday for the public in Timmins.
-
Sault transit introduces tap payments for bus trips
Transit riders in Sault Ste. Marie will soon no longer need correct change to use the bus.
-
Sudbury marks Ukrainian Independence Day
Wednesday marks Ukrainian Independence Day, an event typically marked by celebrations and parades. As a way to recognize the Ukrainian community in Sudbury, a flag raising was held at Tom Davies Square.
Winnipeg
-
Five Manitobans convicted of breaking COVID-19 gathering restrictions
Five Manitobans have been convicted of repeatedly violating COVID-19 public health orders.
-
Out-of-province partnerships to speed up hip, knee replacements for Manitobans: task force
Three recently inked partnerships with out-of-province clinics will help hundreds of Manitobans waiting on hip and knee replacement surgeries access care quicker.
-
'A catch-all excuse': WestJet court compensation case makes travellers uneasy
Air travellers in Canada are paying close attention to a legal battle that some worry could set a precedent on compensation around last-minute flight cancellations and staffing shortages.
Regina
-
Sask. government amended its trespassing act ahead of dispute with Ottawa
The Government of Saskatchewan amended its provincial trespassing act ahead of its ongoing dispute with the federal government.
-
Okanese First Nation intends to take over sovereign control of child and family welfare services
With a declaration to Indigenous Services Canada (ISC), Okanese First Nation took an important step for the community as it works towards control of child and family welfare services on and off reserve.
-
RCMP PTSD study probes important questions surrounding mental health
Victims of traumatic events sometimes experience PTSD, but what about those first responders who aid them?