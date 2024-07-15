Gillian Anderson praises David Duchovny's podcast in new video from Calgary

CALGARY
    American actor Gillian Anderson name-dropped Calgary in a new video in which she shows support for former The X Files co-star David Duchovny.

    The pair were on the series together for seven seasons before Duchovny left, eventually returning for seasons 10 and 11.

    In the video, posted to Anderson's Instagram account on Monday, the star praised Duchovny's new podcast Fail Better, calling it "wonderful."

    The first episode was released on June 11, and there are five episodes total.

    "I listened to all of them yesterday while I was signing bookplates, and I thought, 'He's really good.'"

    Anderson is in Calgary filming the Netflix series The Abandons with Lena Headey (Game of Thrones, 300), created by Kurt Sutter from Sons of Anarchy fame.

    She’s also an author, who has published several books with Simon and Schuster.

    In the video, Anderson can be seen wearing western attire.

    "I just felt compelled to put on my cowboy hat since I'm filming in Calgary," she said.

    Anderson went on to praise Duchovny's podcast, saying the episodes are intimate, vulnerable and smart.

    "Obviously I wouldn't expect anything else from you," she said. "I love where you take people."

    Anderson says the episodes with Sean Penn and Gabor Mate are her favourites.

