CALGARY -- An iconic museum in downtown Calgary will undergo a significant facelift and now's your final chance to visit the Glenbow Museum before its scheduled three-year closure.

Free farewell visits, sponsored by Servus Credit Union, will be offered over eight days in August before the building, which was constructed in 1966, closes to the public on Aug. 29.

Guests must reserve their free timed ticket online ahead of their arrival and all visitors, excepted for those under the age of two, will be required to work a face mask on the premises.

The free tickets are available for visits from Aug. 19 – 22 and Aug. 26 – 29.

The revitalized Glenbow Museum is scheduled to reopen in 2024 after undergoing an estimated $120 million in renovations. The city has allocated $14 million from its municipal stimulus program funding to the project and the provincial government has pledged $40 million.

Once renovations are complete, the museum is expected to have ample exhibition space for displaying the entirety of its $163 million art collection that is primarily owned by the province.

For a glimpse of the museum's future, visit Glenbow's Renovation Plan.