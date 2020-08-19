LETHBRIDGE -- Ashes are all that’s left of a Lethbridge family's home that was destroyed by fire on Tuesday.

Flames ignited in the garage of the home in the 400 block of Fairmont Boulevard S. just after 2 p.m. Fire prevention officer Troy Hicks says the wind resulted in the flames spreading and damaging two neighbouring homes.

“The House where the fire started and the one adjacent to it are a complete loss," he said.

"The one on the other side, actually I was in there this morning with the homeowners, it amazes me there’s only some water damage in that home.”

Hicks added there is an estimated $1.5 million in damages between the three homes.

The home where the fire started belongs to a family of six — Emily Salmon, Brent Frame and their four children.

Initially one of the children told Frame someone was in their backyard. He was concerned that the person was trying to break into their home, but they alerted him to the flames.

“The witness said, 'your house is on fire,' without blinking an eye the gentleman grabbed his four kids, grabed his dog and they get out of the home," said Hicks.

"And the home beside that burned as well, those people were at work. They actually took their dog to work with, them which is so nice to see because that dog was here today licking my hands and all hyper and happy.”

Around 50 firefighters were at the scene, with all four Lethbridge fire stations being involved. Crews that normally work night shift were called in early and the Coaldale Fire Department also offered assistance.

Wth it being 36c on Tuesday, Hicks says the heat did make it more difficult to battle the fire.

The cause is still being investigated.

A GoFundMe page for the family has been started, aimed at raising $20,000 to ease the family’s financial situation.