    • Good Friday 'Way of the Cross' event draws hundreds of Calgary Christians

    Christians around the world are celebrating Good Friday, and in Calgary, hundreds attended a special outdoor "Way of the Cross" service.

    Parishioners gathered at St. Mary's University for a procession to different stations, holding readings at each stop.

    The Way of the Cross is a 14-step Catholic devotion that commemorates Jesus Christ's last day on Earth as a man.

    It re-enacts the events of Good Friday leading up to Jesus being crucified.

    “Today we recognize that Christ has given his life for the world and this devotion allows us to go on that journey,” said Bishop William McGratton.

    This year, the event took a new route, ending at Father Lacombe Centre.

    Hundreds gathered at St. Mary's University in Calgary for the "Way of the Cross" Good Friday event on March 29, 2024. (CTV News)

    In previous years, the event would take place downtown, beginning at Our Lady of Fatima Church.

    The Catholic Diocese says the tradition has brought together its community for years.

    “I think as Christians we need to be reminded that these events are tied to the life of Christ and are very important to us as Christians,” said Bishop McGratton.

