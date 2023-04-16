Goodwill launches new shopping experience

A new shopping experience launched in Calgary yesterday, offering bargains, unique finds and a race against the clock.

Saturday morning, there was a long line outside the Calgary Impact Centre, otherwise known as Goodwill Bins.

Customers can get deep discounts because bins are filled with items that have been at Goodwill stores for a while – everything from clothing, household goods, sports equipment and books.

Items are not sorted, so you never know what you're going to find.

Huge crowds showed up for the first day of Goodwill Bins Saturday

Bins are put out for about 20 minutes, then anything left inside gets recycled, and new bins come out.

"It's a brand new concept to Calgary," said Goodwill CEO Dale Monaghan. "As you can tell, we're overwhelmed with numbers. Hundreds of people were lined up when we opened at nine o'clock. All the great stuff out of stores comes here and we sell stuff by the pound. (We offer) low prices, great products and an exciting shopping experience."

The idea was launched in Edmonton a few years ago, and won several sustainability awards.

Calgary's Goodwill Bins in Marlborough Park is three times the size of the Edmonton operation.