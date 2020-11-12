CALGARY -- Grade 12 students at a northwest Calgary high school have been moved to online learning for the next week after a number of them tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to parents Wednesday, officials said the graduating class at John G. Diefenbaker High School will move to online learning from Nov. 12 to 20.

"This will help to ensure we are able to provide focused instructional support for students and allow for consistent instruction in all courses," the letter stated.

The school will remain open for in-person learning for Grade 10 and 11 students.

“I think it's a good thing, personally, we feel safe because of all the cases that have been happening,” said Grade 11 student Alexandra Budzak.

Budzak expressed sympathy for Grade 12s who have the added pressure of qualifying for post-secondary, and will be missing out on in-class instruction.

“It depends on the person. Some people really like online learning, some people don’t. Sometimes it's a struggle because you are not in-person with a teacher, getting help sometimes can be an issue,” she said.

Other students also say they believe the shift to online learning, and other restrictions serves a greater public health purpose.

“If it means I have to stay at home for another three months and have total normalcy as much as we can after the fact, then so be it,” said Grade 10 student Nick Malhotra.

Teachers union officials say they are not surprised by the decision, but it added stress to educators.

“We’re hearing form members they need support with cleaning and with handling when they do get cases, the administration (it requires),” said Jason Schilling, Alberta Teachers' Association president.

"We’ve had no clarity from government on what that threshold is. What’s the number we have to reach before we decide we are going to close a classroom down, send a whole grade home, send a whole school home. We don’t know those numbers.”

Schilling says the ATA continues to call for reducing class sizes to address safety concerns for students and teachers.

A letter sent to parents says, “The school will complete the process of contacting each family affected by the positive cases, and AHS will be following up only with those individuals."

It added that parents and guardians of affected students would be contacted by end of day Thursday — if there are no calls they are considered safe.

According to the province, as of Thursday morning there are 17 schools in Calgary on watch status and 34 schools with outbreaks.