CALGARY -- A northeast Calgary elementary school moved to online learning for at least the day Monday due to staffing issues related to a positive case of COVID-19.

An outbreak was declared at the school on Sunday, meaning two or more cases have been identified there.

A letter to parents says Coventry Hills School will "pivot to online learning for the day," and the move is "solely due to staffing capacity issues."

"This will ensure that necessary operational planning and substitute teachers can be arranged and all heath measures maintained," it read.

The letter adds all teachers at the school have already set up online supports for students. Parents will be notified by the end of the day about whether students will return to classrooms on Tuesday or remain at home.

Alberta Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw is scheduled to give a regular update on COVID-19 in the province at 3:30 p.m.

As of Friday, there are 2,836 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 117 people in hospital and 11 in ICU. There have been 288 deaths attributed to COVID-19.