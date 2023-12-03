CALGARY
Calgary

    • Ground broken on construction of new U of C veterinarian medicine facilities

    The University of Calgary is receiving more provincial funding for its new veterinary medicine facilities.

    An additional $11.2 million will address growing demand for vets, particularly in rural Alberta.

    "The program's highly-skilled graduates support rural Alberta, our animal and equine industries and overall animal and human health research and of course public health.

    "By providing a new and modern learning space here in Calgary, Alberta's government is offering more opportunities for Alberta veterinary students to learn and contribute their expertise closer to home."

    A ground-breaking ceremony was held at the university's Spy Hill campus to mark the start of construction on the new veterinary learning commons building.

    It's expected to be completed in 2025 or 2026.

    When complete, it will double vet-med training seats to 100.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News