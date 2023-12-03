Ground broken on construction of new U of C veterinarian medicine facilities

The University of Calgary is receiving more provincial funding for its new veterinary medicine facilities.

An additional $11.2 million will address growing demand for vets, particularly in rural Alberta.

"The program's highly-skilled graduates support rural Alberta, our animal and equine industries and overall animal and human health research and of course public health.

"By providing a new and modern learning space here in Calgary, Alberta's government is offering more opportunities for Alberta veterinary students to learn and contribute their expertise closer to home."

A ground-breaking ceremony was held at the university's Spy Hill campus to mark the start of construction on the new veterinary learning commons building.

It's expected to be completed in 2025 or 2026.

When complete, it will double vet-med training seats to 100.