Group of students at Bowden, Alta. school who refuse to mask barred from entry by staff

Staff at a central Alberta school are concerned that online misinformation may be making a situation where a small group of students decided to ignore the province’s mask rules much worse.

On Thursday, about a dozen students who attend Bowden Grandview School were stopped in the foyer of the building after they attempted to proceed to class without putting on a face covering or mask, as required by current provincial guidelines.

Once staff realized the students were doing so, they were stopped and their parents were called.

Kurt Sacher, superintendent of schools with the Chinook's Edge School Division, says that's exactly the procedure used to deal with these "unique" situations.

"Our staff was doing what they were expected to do, which is to support the mask mandate in schools and we have some students who have chosen with the support of their parents to show up and not put the masks on," he told CTV News in an interview Thursday.

"They've not been allowed in the school, so we've asked the parents to come and pick them up and take them home until we have a solution to the mask situation."

Sacher says the situation has resulted in a "social media storm" and, despite what rumours are floating about online, the children are not locked in a room.

"The front door is open, we're waiting for the parents to pick them up and they haven't arrived."

He adds when the parents of three or four families involved were contacted on the phone, they made it clear they were not going to pick up their children, something Sacher says is "their decision."

"We're giving a little time for cooler heads to prevail," Sacher said. "We've been totally clear with our public, we totally understand the frustration with restrictions of the pandemic – we're all tired of it."

It's also the second day that students used the school as a location to demonstrate, something that Sacher isn't comfortable with.

"I just think it's not appropriate to use a school as a place to protest. Schools need to be protected, they are special places."

Sacher says the protest has been peaceful, but the "storytelling" on social media is the real issue.

"That's where it's become a bit concerning, so we are hopeful the parents will come pick up their kids as requested."

(With files from Chris Epp)